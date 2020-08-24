Share Facebook

Panic has published Transmit 5.6.6, adding support for Diffie-Hellman cryptographic keys (in particular, the group14-sha256, group16-sha512, and group18-sha512 exchange methods). The file transfer app also adds an advanced setting for AWS S3 to ignore Access Control Lists (ACLs), now supports preserving modification dates for Dropbox, improves SFTP connections with usernames using Unicode characters, resolves a potential hang when saving edited remote documents inside of Transmit, fixes a bug where dragging files into Transmit could cause multiple files to be uploaded, and address a problem that prevented folders with an ampersand in their names from being deleted on AWS S3. ($45 new, free update, 35 MB, release notes, 10.11+)