Panic has issued Transmit 5.5.2, adding support for macOS 10.15 Catalina while discontinuing support for Transmit Disk (which enabled favorite Transmit servers to appear as disks in the Finder; see this Panic support page for more details). The file transfer app also enhances text legibility on alert windows, updates Backblaze B2 connection labels to match recent Backblaze changes, resolves an issue where Transmit would not upload files saved in legacy versions of certain editors, ensures that editing a server address now correctly updates the address in the server list, rectifies a problem with importing Amazon S3 IAM credentials, and restores the option to use dots in new S3 bucket names. ($45 new, free update, 63.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)