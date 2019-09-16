Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Transmit 5.5.2

Panic has issued Transmit 5.5.2, adding support for macOS 10.15 Catalina while discontinuing support for Transmit Disk (which enabled favorite Transmit servers to appear as disks in the Finder; see this Panic support page for more details). The file transfer app also enhances text legibility on alert windows, updates Backblaze B2 connection labels to match recent Backblaze changes, resolves an issue where Transmit would not upload files saved in legacy versions of certain editors, ensures that editing a server address now correctly updates the address in the server list, rectifies a problem with importing Amazon S3 IAM credentials, and restores the option to use dots in new S3 bucket names. ($45 new, free update, 63.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Transmit 5.5.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum