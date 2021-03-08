Share Facebook

Panic has published Transmit 5.7.2, adding support for Dropbox Business Team Spaces. The file transfer app also gains an option for exporting servers and their passwords to a password-protected encrypted file, extends the default connection timeout to 2 minutes of inactivity, resolves an issue with the initial connection being closed unexpectedly after logging in, updates the Command-G keyboard shortcut to advance to the next match in the document while the Find field is focused, fixes a bug where the content of the server activity window would not resize properly in some circumstances, and resolves a potential crash that could occur with the info sidebar. ($45 new, free update, 43.1 MB, release notes, 10.14+)