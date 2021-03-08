Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Transmit 5.7.2

Panic has published Transmit 5.7.2, adding support for Dropbox Business Team Spaces. The file transfer app also gains an option for exporting servers and their passwords to a password-protected encrypted file, extends the default connection timeout to 2 minutes of inactivity, resolves an issue with the initial connection being closed unexpectedly after logging in, updates the Command-G keyboard shortcut to advance to the next match in the document while the Find field is focused, fixes a bug where the content of the server activity window would not resize properly in some circumstances, and resolves a potential crash that could occur with the info sidebar. ($45 new, free update, 43.1 MB, release notes, 10.14+)

Comments About Transmit 5.7.2

