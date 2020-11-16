Share Facebook

Panic has published Transmit 5.7, adding support for macOS 11 Big Sur and Macs running on Apple’s M1 chip. The file transfer app also resolves an issue with saving local files edited in Transmit, corrects a problem with connection advanced preferences potentially not being applied when opening two tabs with the same server, fixes a bug that could cause the File Browser window to be resized too small in some cases, ensures that simultaneously uploading multiple large files to AWS S3 no longer potentially causes transfers to halt, sorts out an issue that prevented uploading files to OneDrive when their names contain invalid characters, and fixes the Places Bar drawing blank on some versions of macOS. ($45 new, free update, 40.3 MB, release notes, 10.13+)