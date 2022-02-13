Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Transmit 5.8.3

Panic has published Transmit 5.8.3, a maintenance release for the file transfer app that also adds support for upgrading RSA key security. The new version no longer moves local files unexpectedly when dragging and dropping into Safari, enables you to use keyboard arrow keys to navigate contextual menu items, resolves a potential crash when deleting a non-empty server group directly after state restoration, addresses several user interface issues in the Column View, fixes an authentication issue when opening multiple connections to a single server using different usernames and keys, and ensures that auto-filling Panic Sync passwords using the macOS Password manager works as expected. ($45 new, free update, 33.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Transmit 5.8.3

