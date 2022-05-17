Share Facebook

Panic has published Transmit 5.8.5 with additions, improvements, and bug fixes for the file transfer app. The release adds a preference for setting the default app used for Open In Terminal, introduces support for chunked file uploads (enabling transfers of files larger than 32 GB), sorts Copy Signed URL options by duration in AWS S3, sets file synchronization operations to always use binary mode for improved change detection, addresses an accessibility-related crash, allows macOS application packages to be copied using a file synchronize operation, resolves an AWS S3 issue where file/folder names containing a double forward slash could result in a recursive directory listing, and addresses a OneDrive issue where Transmit could fail to reauthenticate during very long transfer operations. ($45 new, free update, 33.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)