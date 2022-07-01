Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Transmit 5.8.7

Panic has published Transmit 5.8.7 with additions, improvements, and bug fixes for the file transfer app. The release now enables Panic Sync account deletion to be performed from the Sync section of Transmit’s preferences, resolves an issue that could prevent rearranging tabs via click and drag, corrects a problem that prevented directory listings with certain Dropbox Business account configurations, resolves an issue that caused tab labels to be clipped in an unreleased version of macOS, and makes various localization improvements. ($45 new, free update, 33.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

