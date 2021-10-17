Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Transmit 5.8

Panic has published Transmit 5.8, adding support “for a future version of macOS” (we’re guessing it might be macOS 12 Monterey). The file transfer app also enables you to use credentials stored in the AWS credentials file for authentication, adds support for the IdentitiesOnly directive when using SSH config files, improves the file browser drop target, updates the format of copied object URLs for S3, and resolves an issue with S3 listing folders when their name contains an ampersand. ($45 new, free update, 38.1 MB, release notes, 10.15+)

Comments About Transmit 5.8

