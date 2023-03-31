Share Email

Panic has published Transmit 5.9.2, adding support for opening ftp+tls:// URLs from the command line. The file transfer app now displays thumbnail previews of local files displayed in Icon view, addresses a potential crash when performing remote to local File Sync, ensures that moving disconnected remote tabs between windows doesn’t trigger auto-connect, resolves a potential hang when canceling large transfers with many files, and ensures that transfers of many files in S3 are no longer terminated with a “Too many open files” error in some circumstances. ($45 new, free update, 35.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)