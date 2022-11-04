Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Transmit 5.9

Panic has published Transmit 5.9, adding support for SSH certificate client authentication plus FIDO2 ECDSA-SK and Ed25519-SK key authentication. The file transfer app increases the maximum speed of FTP w/TLS file transfer operations, ensures the “Connect to servers automatically” preference checkbox is no longer unexpectedly deselected, improves the reliability of the “Tab title shows folder” setting, and makes various design tweaks for a future macOS release. ($45 new, free update, 35.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.