Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Panic has published Transmit 5.9, adding support for SSH certificate client authentication plus FIDO2 ECDSA-SK and Ed25519-SK key authentication. The file transfer app increases the maximum speed of FTP w/TLS file transfer operations, ensures the “Connect to servers automatically” preference checkbox is no longer unexpectedly deselected, improves the reliability of the “Tab title shows folder” setting, and makes various design tweaks for a future macOS release. ($45 new, free update, 35.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)