TripMode 3.0.3

Alix Sàrl has released version 3.0.3 of its TripMode data usage control utility, which is now available in the Mac App Store. While sandboxing rules previously prevented the app from being offered in the Mac App Store, TripMode 3 takes advantage of macOS 11 Big Sur’s Network Extensions framework to provide a safer way to filter your network traffic and be allowed to offer a subscription option in the Mac App Store. The Mac App Store edition of TripMode is priced at $11.99 per year, enabling you to use TripMode on all your Macs, including everyone in your Family Sharing group. You can still purchase the app directly from the TripMode Web site as a one-time purchase starting at $15 for use on one Mac, and it’s also still available via the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($15 new from TripMode Website, $11.99 annual subscription from Mac App Store, in Setapp, 16.9 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)