TripMode 3.1

Alix Sàrl has released version 3.1 of its TripMode data usage control utility, which adds support for macOS 12 Monterey (including many UI refinements and app grouping improvements). The update also adds vertical resizing (a much-requested feature) for monitoring more apps at a glance, reworks the popover look and feel so that its attachment state is saved between launches, improves XPC services hierarchy detection for better matching with Activity Monitor, and fixes a rare case where incorrect application states were applied when using multiple profiles. The Mac App Store edition has also been updated with a new lifetime in-app purchase priced at $49.99 (on sale at a 20% discount for $39.99 for a limited time) and a $4.99 monthly subscription. You can still purchase the app directly from the TripMode Web site as a one-time purchase starting at $15 for use on one Mac. ($15 new from TripMode Website, $14.99 annual subscription from Mac App Store, in Setapp, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)