TripMode 3.2

Alix Sàrl has released version 3.2 of its TripMode data usage control utility with support for macOS 13 Ventura and a few requested features. The update adds a bandwidth monitor for tracking the upload and download speed of your apps in real-time (helpful for identifying piggy apps), introduces an always-on mode to force TripMode to filter and block traffic on any network, and adds privacy preferences to protect your privacy on shared computers. ($15 new from TripMode’s website, $14.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)