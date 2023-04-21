TunnelBear 5.0.1

Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

TunnelBear recently released version 5.0 of its TunnelBear VPN app for the Mac and boosted its monthly free data limit. Previously, you could use TunnelBear’s subscription-based VPN service for free for up to 500 MB of secure browsing per month with an option for tweeting a request to the TunnelBear Twitter account for a bonus of 1 GB of data. TunnelBear has now increased that data limit to a flat 2 GB without having to resort to tweeting a plea for more. TunnelBear 5 also now requires a minimum of macOS 11 Big Sur. Version 5.0.1 was subsequently released, but neither version received release notes. TunnelBear costs $9.99 per month for unlimited data (or $59.88 for an annual subscription), with no limit on the number of devices you can use with TunnelBear. (Free with subscription options for unlimited data, 38.3 MB, macOS 11+)

