TunnelBear 5.0.1
TunnelBear recently released version 5.0 of its TunnelBear VPN app for the Mac and boosted its monthly free data limit. Previously, you could use TunnelBear’s subscription-based VPN service for free for up to 500 MB of secure browsing per month with an option for tweeting a request to the TunnelBear Twitter account for a bonus of 1 GB of data. TunnelBear has now increased that data limit to a flat 2 GB without having to resort to tweeting a plea for more. TunnelBear 5 also now requires a minimum of macOS 11 Big Sur. Version 5.0.1 was subsequently released, but neither version received release notes. TunnelBear costs $9.99 per month for unlimited data (or $59.88 for an annual subscription), with no limit on the number of devices you can use with TunnelBear. (Free with subscription options for unlimited data, 38.3 MB, macOS 11+)
