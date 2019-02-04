Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Twitterrific 5.3.9

The Iconfactory has issued version 5.3.7 of Twitterrific for Mac, adding two new ways to open URLs—Open From Link (Command-Control-O) to open a URL within Twitterrific and Open From Clipboard (Command-Control-V) to open a URL from your clipboard. The Twitter client also enables you to drop a dragged URL from another app onto the main timeline to open it, ensures the compose window stays open until a new tweet is finished posting, addresses an issue that caused the cache to grow excessively and affect app performance over time, fixes a bug where switching to the Appearance panel in the Preferences would reset the app icon back to the default, and ensures tweets in right-to-left languages are now more consistently displayed right-aligned. ($7.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 14.1 MB, macOS 10.11.6+)

Comments About Twitterrific 5.3.9

