Twitterrific 5.4.10

The Iconfactory has released Twitterrific for Mac 5.4.10 with new muffle rules for filtering the timeline. The Twitter client adds the “media” and “inaccessible” keywords to the muffle rule syntax, enabling you to muffle tweets with attached images, videos, or GIFs; tweets with media from a single user; and tweets that have media but no alt text. The update also improves the error alert when tweet translation fails, adds a new Dark Mode theme (Kestrel), and fixes a bug that sometimes caused an extra timeline window to appear when the app was launched. ($7.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 26.7 MB, macOS 10.14+)