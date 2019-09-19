Twitterrific 5.4.2

Share Facebook

The Iconfactory has published version 5.4.2 of Twitterrific for Mac with a bright new light theme named Egret, improved reading position syncing, and improved size adjustment for media popovers. The independent Twitter client also now includes a media thumbnail for tweets that have an attachment when quoting or replying, adds support for tearing off popovers even when opened from another popover, resolves an issue displaying and opening media for quoted tweets when the parent tweet also had media, and fixes a bug that caused large photos to be scaled down when viewed in the popover. ($7.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 17.7 MB, macOS 10.11.6+)