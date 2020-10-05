Twitterrific 5.4.4

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Iconfactory has published version 5.4.4 of Twitterrific for Mac with a few new features, improvements, and bug fixes for the independent Twitter client. The update brings a new main timeline tab with an added My Tweets view, enables you to save videos and animated GIFs from the media player, improves media display and playback with new controls for scrubbing through videos, increases the alt-text character limit on media to 1000 to match Twitter, fixes timeline rendering issues, ensures reading position is kept in sync, immediately removes a user’s tweets from view when unfollowed, makes significant improvements to the internal database maintenance routines, and adds a new custom Stay Safe app icon. ($7.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 19.9 MB, macOS 10.14+)