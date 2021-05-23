Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

The Iconfactory has published Twitterrific for Mac 5.4.6, a maintenance release that now defaults to a Big Sur-optimized icon of its mascot Ollie. The independent Twitter client also improves the behavior of the control bar in the media viewer, initially displays any already downloaded thumbnails in the media view while higher resolution versions download, updates the Amelia font to correct display problems with some Unicode fraction characters, and resolves an issue where the Command key would not correctly invert the “Open links in background” preference. ($7.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 26.3 MB, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Twitterrific 5.4.6

