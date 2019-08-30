Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Twitterrific 5.4

The Iconfactory has issued version 5.4 of Twitterrific for Mac with several new features added to the Twitter client. The release adds support for viewing full images in your timeline and at the photo’s native aspect ratio, brings support for Twitter’s new quoted tweets with media (enabling you to attach photos, a video, or an animated GIF when quoting another tweet), adds a variety of new light and dark themes, and improves the Safari extension to clean up twitter.com. The update also adds options to turn retweets on or off, increases the size of media popups, reduces memory usage, fixes a bug that caused newly muffled tweets to appear blank, and ensures timelines never refresh if the “Automatically Refresh Timelines” setting is turned off. Note that upgrading from a prior version may result in previously read messages and tweets being marked as unread. ($7.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 17.6 MB, macOS 10.11.6+)

Comments About Twitterrific 5.4

