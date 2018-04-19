Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Typinator 7.5

Ergonis has released Typinator 7.5, adding more functionality to the text-expansion tool’s scripting features, including the capability to access expansion history, check which text input caused the current expansion, and cancel the currently processed expansion. The release also ensures that precompiled AppleScripts retain their properties within the same Typinator session, and that expansions are completed in order when a script in an expansion triggers additional expansions.

Typinator 7.5 also recovers better from memory-related crashes in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, adds a button for showing or hiding invisible characters in the expansion field, fixes a bug in the CSV export that produced empty lines in multi-line expansions, and updates some predefined subscription sets (including TidBITS AutoCorrection and Product Names). (€24.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 7.9 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

Comments About Typinator 7.5

