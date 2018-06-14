Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Typinator 7.6

Preparing for compatibility with future versions of macOS, Ergonis has released Typinator 7.6, updating built-in helper applications to 64-bit. The text-expansion tool can now also suppress version checks in full-screen mode (such as during a presentation!), improves processing of nested expansions, works around an expansion problem in the non-App Store version of WhatsApp Desktop, fixes a memory leak when accessing the name of the current time zone, and resolves a crash that could occur when the Return key was pressed twice quickly to confirm a selected pop-up item in a form. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 7.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)

Comments About Typinator 7.6

