Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Typinator 7.8

Ergonis has released Typinator 7.8 with improvements when running in macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode. The text-expansion tool’s menu bar icon now uses the correct accent color when clicked, plain text and HTML expansions now fully adopt Mojave’s Dark mode, and readability of selected quick search results has been improved. The update also improves compatibility with the Vivaldi and Maxthon Web browsers, correctly disables Typinator when Microsoft Remote Desktop 10 is active, ensures imports from TextExpander now also import the description, and improves scrolling and clipping in the expansion field. Typinator 7.8 has now been notarized by Apple. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 6.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Typinator 7.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum