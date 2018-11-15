Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ergonis has released Typinator 7.8 with improvements when running in macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode. The text-expansion tool’s menu bar icon now uses the correct accent color when clicked, plain text and HTML expansions now fully adopt Mojave’s Dark mode, and readability of selected quick search results has been improved. The update also improves compatibility with the Vivaldi and Maxthon Web browsers, correctly disables Typinator when Microsoft Remote Desktop 10 is active, ensures imports from TextExpander now also import the description, and improves scrolling and clipping in the expansion field. Typinator 7.8 has now been notarized by Apple. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 6.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)