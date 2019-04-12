Share Facebook

Ergonis has released Typinator 7.9, improving the visibility of the text expansion tool’s menu bar icon in Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave and bringing new versions of the predefined English and TidBITS auto-correction sets. Typinator now takes mixed line separators into account when importing text files, enables you to replace existing abbreviations in the Quick Define window with new expansions by pressing the Command key, works around a problem with clipboard-based expansions in Nisus Writer, fixes a bug where the app could enter pause mode when processing some incorrectly formed input fields, and prevents a crash from occurring during certain clean-up tasks.

Ergnonis promises in its press release that this is the last maintenance update for version 7 before the release of Typinator 8.0, expected later this year. If you purchased or upgraded to Typinator 7 on or after 1 January 2019 (or plan to soon), that purchase will include access to the Typinator 8 upgrade at no additional charge. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 6.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)