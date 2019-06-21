Share Facebook

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.0, a major new version of the text expansion tool that brings a new statistics mode, a Magic Keys feature, and integration with Ergonis’ PopChar character discovery utility. Typinator 8’s statistics mode enables you to see the usage counts for abbreviations and sets, and how long ago an abbreviation has been used most recently. The new Magic Keys feature enables the use of the modifier keys Shift, Control, Option, and Command in abbreviations, allowing you to use them as special trigger characters.

With Ergonis PopChar 8.2 or newer installed, you can use Typinator to search for and insert arbitrary Unicode characters by their name or Unicode number. The release also reorganizes the editing of expansions with embedded graphical menu bar and larger expansion area, improves handling of the splitter between the lists and the expansion area, resolves some incompatibilities with macOS 10.15 Catalina, adds compatibility with Microsoft’s Edge browser, works around a problem with import of snippet files from recent versions of TextExpander, and now requires a minimum of 10.8 Mountain Lion.

The price of Typinator 8 remains steady at €24.99, and upgrades from previous licenses are discounted at 50% off the regular price (visit the Ergonis Products page to upgrade with your current license key). If you purchased or upgraded to Typinator 7 on or after 1 January 2019, you’ll receive a free upgrade to Typinator 8. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 6.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)