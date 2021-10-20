Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Typinator 8.10

Ergonis has issued Typinator 8.10, a maintenance update for the text expansion utility with general stability enhancements and bug fixes. The release is now built with the latest compiler and libraries of Xcode 13.0, disables Typinator in Citrix Viewer, improves expansion of short text fragments in Messages, works around an expansion problem in the Joplin rich text editor, and addresses a problem where new abbreviations added via AppleScript or JavaScript were recognized only after manually opening the Typinator window. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 9.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Typinator 8.10

