Ergonis has issued Typinator 8.11, adding support for PHP scripts on Monterey (if PHP is not installed on macOS, Typinator displays installation instructions). The text expansion utility also returns expansions to the Citrix viewer; improves script invocations via /usr/bin/env for Perl, PHP, Python, and Ruby; now makes its internal variables available as environment variables for all script languages; and fixes a cursor positioning problem in Messages in macOS 11 Big Sur and later. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 9.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)