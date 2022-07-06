Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Typinator 8.13

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.13, a small maintenance update that also displays tooltips for long abbreviations, expansions, and set names that do not fit in the list. The text expansion utility now ensures that CSV file importing works with semicolon-separated files, corrects a problem with CSV import where the last item in the file could get lost, fixes shadow lines in the icon buttons below the lists in the German and French localizations, and works around a bug that prevented the French regular expression cheat sheet from being opened. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 10.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.