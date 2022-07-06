Share Facebook

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.13, a small maintenance update that also displays tooltips for long abbreviations, expansions, and set names that do not fit in the list. The text expansion utility now ensures that CSV file importing works with semicolon-separated files, corrects a problem with CSV import where the last item in the file could get lost, fixes shadow lines in the icon buttons below the lists in the German and French localizations, and works around a bug that prevented the French regular expression cheat sheet from being opened. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 10.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)