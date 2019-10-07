Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ergonis has released Typinator 8.2 with installer-related improvements and bug fixes for the text expansion tool as well as added compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The release improves the speed of Quick Search (particularly when many items match the search term), works around a problem on some keyboards where the Command-= (equal sign) keyboard shortcut didn’t work, improves reliability of certain file operations with files that were specified by local paths, and resolves an issue that caused the installer to stall on Catalina (even though the actual installation succeeded). (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 7.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)