Ergonis has released Typinator 8.3 with several improvements and bug fixes for the text expansion tool, along with strengthened security processes that comply with Apple’s new requirements. The update now remembers and restores the width of the abbreviation column, speeds up Quick Search in cases where many picture expansions match the search criteria, displays the description of a picture expansion in Quick Search instead of the picture itself, corrects an expansion problem in the Wordfast Pro translation tool, and works around an issue with automatic Dark mode in macOS 10.15 Catalina. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 7.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)