Typinator 8.4.1

Ergonis celebrated the 15th anniversary of Typinator with the release of version 8.4, bringing a smattering of improvements and bug fixes to the text expansion tool. The update now correctly disables itself in Remotix and the VMware Horizon client, fixes a problem in the input field assistant with field labels that begin or end with space characters, improves handling of setups with multiple keyboards, updates internal management of pause/resume feedback sounds, and works around a problem in some Web browsers when the expansion started with the same characters as the abbreviation. Shortly after this release, Ergonis issued version 8.4.1 to fix a problem in the German localization that caused the Typinator window to be resized too small. In celebration of Typinator’s 15th anniversary, Ergonis is offering a 30% discount on new purchases during June 2020. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 7.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)