Ergonis has released Typinator 8.5, which brings support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur and improves visibility of the Typinator icon in Big Sur’s translucent menu bar. The maintenance update for the text expansion utility also adds support for direct editing of tables in formatted text expansions, improves compatibility with CopyPaste Pro, correctly disables itself in Splashtop Business and Parallels Client, resolves a crash that occurred when the built-in Repeat function was applied to an empty string, and fixes an incorrect replacement in TidBITS AutoCorrections. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 7.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)