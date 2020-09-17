Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Typinator 8.5

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.5, which brings support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur and improves visibility of the Typinator icon in Big Sur’s translucent menu bar. The maintenance update for the text expansion utility also adds support for direct editing of tables in formatted text expansions, improves compatibility with CopyPaste Pro, correctly disables itself in Splashtop Business and Parallels Client, resolves a crash that occurred when the built-in Repeat function was applied to an empty string, and fixes an incorrect replacement in TidBITS AutoCorrections. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 7.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Typinator 8.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum