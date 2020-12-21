Share Facebook

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.6, bringing user interface and compatibility improvements with macOS 11 Big Sur. The text expansion utility now correctly displays “no match” instead of similar results from sets when a Quick Search for PopChar characters has no matches, updates the built-in version of the Product Names set, addresses a problem where expansions may have produced extra spaces in Messages in Big Sur, and improves visibility of the “T” menu bar icon (particularly when the Typinator icon is displayed in a light menu bar in Big Sur). (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 7.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)