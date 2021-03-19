Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Typinator 8.7

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.7 with user interface improvements and enhanced compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur. The text expansion utility is now built with the latest compiler and libraries for Big Sur, automatically reopens the Typinator window after it was temporarily closed during the processing of an input form, improves the reliability of expansions in Mail, improves handling of column width changes in the abbreviation list, and works around a problem with Microsoft Word where the app did not always recognize the restored clipboard. Typinator 8.7 now requires 10.10 Yosemite or later. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 8.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Typinator 8.7

