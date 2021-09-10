Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Typinator 8.9

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.9, adding support for macOS 12 Monterey. The text expansion utility improves clipboard-based insertion of plain text expansions, ensures that the Typinator window appears on the currently active screen when opening, fixes an issue with gesture scrolling in the set list, now works with the “Kingfisher 3” input sources for Japanese, works around a cursor positioning issue in Obsidian, and fixes an expansion problem in the Brief EnCounter 4D application. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 8.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Typinator 8.9

