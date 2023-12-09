Share Email



Ergonis has released Typinator 9.1 with enhanced performance and optimizations tailored for macOS 14 Sonoma. The recently upgraded text expansion utility also introduces the capability to access calendar events through AppleScript, ensures that the Typinator menu item toggles the window upon clicking, fixes a bug preventing the addition of predefined sets, and resolves an issue causing sets to lose their associated file image. ($29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $14.99 upgrade, free update, 9.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)