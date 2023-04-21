Share Email

Ergonis has released Typinator 9, a major new version with a fresh, modern user interface, a new app icon, and Spanish language support. Fully compatible with macOS 13 Ventura, the upgraded text expansion utility improves stability and robustness for Dropbox synchronization, provides more expansion examples and explanations for new users, adds support for Quick Search to display Roman numerals, improves support for Parallels proxy apps, fixes various bugs when changing expansion types, and improves loading and saving of images. Typinator 9 is priced at $29.99 (no more Euro conversion) for new purchases, is discounted by 50% for those with previous licenses, and is available for free for those who purchased on or after 1 October 2022. ($29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $14.99 upgrade, free update, 8.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)