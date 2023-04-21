Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Typinator 9

Ergonis has released Typinator 9, a major new version with a fresh, modern user interface, a new app icon, and Spanish language support. Fully compatible with macOS 13 Ventura, the upgraded text expansion utility improves stability and robustness for Dropbox synchronization, provides more expansion examples and explanations for new users, adds support for Quick Search to display Roman numerals, improves support for Parallels proxy apps, fixes various bugs when changing expansion types, and improves loading and saving of images. Typinator 9 is priced at $29.99 (no more Euro conversion) for new purchases, is discounted by 50% for those with previous licenses, and is available for free for those who purchased on or after 1 October 2022. ($29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $14.99 upgrade, free update, 8.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Typinator 9

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum