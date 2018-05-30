Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Ulysses writing app for the Mac and iOS devices has been updated to version 13, a major upgrade that adds some of the most requested features by customers. The release brings support for GitHub-style fenced code blocks that can now span as many paragraphs as needed and are set in a monospace font. The code blocks can recognize over 40 different programming languages and color their syntax—both in the editor and during export.

You can now set deadlines for goals, which also automatically calculate the amount of text that needs to be written every day to finish in time. The group goals feature adds a dedicated history view with selected statistics (Today, Daily Average, Daily Best, This Week). Other additions include the capability to add color to keywords (which gets applied throughout your library), and support for displaying image previews in full color in the editor.

Ulysses 13 also rectifies a couple of bugs that cause crashes (such as when editing export styles or replacing text in the editor), ensures that code blocks in EPUB exports wrap properly, improves EPUB standards conformance, and ensures that Command-Option-C and Command-Option-V properly copy and paste as Markdown.

If you currently have a Ulysses subscription, version 13 should be available now for both the Mac and iOS editions. There is a free 14-day trial, and all free trials have been reset so you can download it again to check out the new features. Ulysses costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually for access to both Mac and iOS apps (a student discount costs $10.99 per 6 months), and it’s also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)