Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Following its recent ascendency to version 15, Ulysses updated its eponymous writing app for the Mac and iOS to version 15.1 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes. The update reworked the main window keyboard navigation to better handle editor split view, ensured empty sheets are erased immediately when moved to the trash, improved error handling for iCloud syncing problems, tweaked code block handling in the editor, and improved line breaks when publishing to WordPress. Shortly after this release, the company issued Ulysses 15.2 to fix crashes during startup, when inserting an empty image, and while a backup was created in the background. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 23.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)