Agen Schmitz

Ulysses 15

Ulysses has updated its eponymous writing app for the Mac and iOS to version 15 with enhancements for images, search, and keywords. The Mac app adds a split view that displays two texts at once (either vertically or horizontally), a keyword search that shows all keywords in use in a group, and a keyword manager that enables you to organize and rename keywords and assign colors. The release also lets you set image sizes to apply during export; adds support for WordPress 5’s Gutenberg editor; greys out empty links, images, and footnotes in the editor; ensures deleted styles, themes, and markups are correctly deleted on all synced devices; and improves error handling for iCloud syncing problems.

If you have a Ulysses subscription, version 15 is available now for both the Mac and iOS editions. There is a free 14-day trial. Ulysses costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually for access to both Mac and iOS apps (a student discount costs $10.99 for 6 months), and it’s also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 23.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

