Ulysses has updated its eponymous writing app for the Mac and iOS to version 16, adding support for direct publishing to the Ghost publishing and blogging platform. You’ll be able to preview blog posts before publishing to Ghost, post content to Ghost.io or your self-hosted blogs, and include metadata such as a featured image, keywords, excerpt, and a post URL. Ulysses 16 also adds syntax highlighting for more programming languages (Mathematica, Vimscript, Smalltalk, GraphQL, and Handlebars), improves performance when including lots of images in a sheet, exports dragged sheets in a compressed format to address a multitude of sharing issues, and fixes a bug that prevented group goals from being deleted. The iOS edition adds full-featured split view editing to the iPad, enabling you to keep two editors open at the same time in landscape orientation. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 23.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)