Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Ulysses 17

Ulysses has updated its eponymous writing app for the Mac and iOS to version 16, adding captions to image previews in the editor that are even visible on empty images (great for working with placeholders). The release also adds four new export styles for PDF and DOCX files (Business for reports and strategy papers, Academica for lecture notes, Review for on-paper/print-out editing, and Manuscript for submitting literary works to publishers), ensures that numbering of ordered lists gets automatically updated, adds the capability to repeatedly press Return within a list to reduce indentation level, ensures that manual order of keywords is always retained, fixes uploading images to Ghost blogs when custom domains are used, and resolves several crashes. The iOS edition also receives a new keyword manager and introduces a dedicated fullscreen mode on the iPad. ($39.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, free update, 23.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Ulysses 17

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum