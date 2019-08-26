Ulysses 17

Share Facebook

Ulysses has updated its eponymous writing app for the Mac and iOS to version 16, adding captions to image previews in the editor that are even visible on empty images (great for working with placeholders). The release also adds four new export styles for PDF and DOCX files (Business for reports and strategy papers, Academica for lecture notes, Review for on-paper/print-out editing, and Manuscript for submitting literary works to publishers), ensures that numbering of ordered lists gets automatically updated, adds the capability to repeatedly press Return within a list to reduce indentation level, ensures that manual order of keywords is always retained, fixes uploading images to Ghost blogs when custom domains are used, and resolves several crashes. The iOS edition also receives a new keyword manager and introduces a dedicated fullscreen mode on the iPad. ($39.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, free update, 23.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)