Ulysses 18.6

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ulysses has released version 18.6 of its eponymous writing app with improved performance when loading large sheets and several bug fixes. The update resolves an issue where the creation date of sheets was not correctly shown, eliminates some crashes, enables you to open files from Transmit instead of importing them, ensures the application window’s state and position are restored more reliably, and fixes a bug that could cause sheets to open in the second editor. ($39.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 18.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)