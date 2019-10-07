Ulysses 18

Share Facebook

Ulysses has updated its eponymous writing app for the Mac and iOS to version 17, adding support for writing and reading in Markdown XL plus syncing Ulysses sheets through Dropbox. The release also adds compatibility with Voice Control, improves VoiceOver support throughout the app, enables keywords to be dragged between keyword fields and the keyword manager, and fixes a bug when toggling sheet search with the Touch Bar. Ulysses has also been updated with full support for iOS 13 and iPadOS, including honoring your global preference for Dark mode and enabling you to multitask in Fullscreen, Split View, and Slide Over (on an iPad running iPadOS). ($39.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, free update, 18.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)