Ulysses 19.2

Ulysses has released version 19.2 of its eponymous writing app with enhanced performance when exporting long lists to PDF and improved accessibility of material sheets. The update also no longer includes keywords when exporting to Markdown, fixes broken footnotes in EPUB export preview, improves behavior when splitting and merging material sheets, correctly displays the title of minimized windows after relaunching the app, resolves a crash that occurred when trashing an external folder, and improves the accessibility of the export preview and menu shortcuts. ($39.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 20 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)