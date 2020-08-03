Ulysses 20.2

Share Facebook

Ulysses has released version 20.2 of its eponymous writing app with a few helpful tweaks. The update improves import of HTML and DOCX files, enables you to drag text to the dashboard to create new notes, improves preview texts of navigation items in the dashboard, fixes the dashboard layout when scroll bars are always visible, addresses some unspecified problems when checking long texts, and ensures spelling suggestions will no longer offer huge numbers of options. ($39.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 20.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)