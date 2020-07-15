Ulysses 20

Share Facebook

Ulysses has released version 20 of its eponymous writing app with a new comprehensive grammar and style checker in over 20 languages that provides suggestions such as capitalization, punctuation, semantics, redundancy, typography, and style. It’s currently available for Mac users, but Ulysses plans to add the feature to its iOS app in a release later this year. The update also introduces a new sidebar dashboard for quick access to the grammar and style checker and all relevant text data (like character count), as well as enabling you to attach keywords, writing goals, and notes; review document structure; and see an overview of footnotes and embedded images. ($39.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 20 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)