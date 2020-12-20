Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Ulysses 21.3

Ulysses has released version 21.2 of its eponymous writing app with a spate of improvements and bug fixes. The update reduces the minimum width of the main window, restores editor focus when relaunching, improves selection behavior in Quick Open, fixes truncated text counts in goal view, resolves an issue with modification and creation dates when importing Evernote files, and addresses a crash when opening Markup preferences on M1-based Macs. Shortly after this release, Ulysses was updated to version 21.3 to correct text alignment in PDF export on M1-based Macs and suggest the right filename when repeatedly saving exported files. ($49.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 30.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)

Comments About Ulysses 21.3

