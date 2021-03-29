Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Ulysses 22

Ulysses has released version 22 of its eponymous writing app, expanding and improving its blog-publishing capabilities. The update adds the capability to publish directly to the Micro.blog platform, as well as improves publishing to WordPress (including updating previously published posts from within the app). Ulysses 22 also adds color-customizable group icons to help you better organize texts, enables you to display headings in a larger size to make them more easily distinguishable from the rest of the text, and revamps the look & feel of several panels, ensures the Quick Export panel now closes automatically after export has finished, improves performance when switching between Ulysses and other apps, and enhances VoiceOver support in various parts of the app.

Ulysses 22 is priced at $5.99 per month or $49.99 for an annual subscription, and the update is free for current subscribers. Students can purchase Ulysses at a discounted price of $10.99 per six months. $49.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 31 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)

