Agen Schmitz

Ulysses 23.1

Ulysses has released version 23 of its eponymous writing app, refining blog publishing features and bringing a reworked writing session history. The update improves identification of published posts with a paper plane icon in the sheet list; adds a widget to the dashboard that displays your blog’s name, the publishing status of a post, and date of your last upload; ensures publishing status is synced between all devices; and enables Ghost blog users to update previously published posts. Shortly after this release, version 23.1 was issued to fix a few stability issues. Students can purchase Ulysses at a discounted price of $10.99 per six months. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 31.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)

Comments About Ulysses 23.1

